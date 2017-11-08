  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Bearcat Madness set for Saturday

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 08/11/2017 - 1:33pm
in
081416 Bearcat Madness Rusty C.jpg
Leader file photo

The Ruston High School football team will hold its annual Bearcat Madness event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on James Field at L.J. “Hoss’ Garrett Stadium. The 2017 Bearcats and coaches will be introduced and RHS merchandise will be available for purchase. The Bearcats will also conduct an intersquad scrimmage around noon as part of the event.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share