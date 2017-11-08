› Home ›
Bearcat Madness set for Saturday
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 08/11/2017 - 1:33pm
in
The Ruston High School football team will hold its annual Bearcat Madness event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on James Field at L.J. “Hoss’ Garrett Stadium. The 2017 Bearcats and coaches will be introduced and RHS merchandise will be available for purchase. The Bearcats will also conduct an intersquad scrimmage around noon as part of the event.
