Taking on a triathlon
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 08/11/2017 - 1:32pm
Ledford Hebert to compete in USAT Nationals
O.K. Davis
When she starred as a long distance runner for the Ruston High track and cross country program, Linzie Ledford carried her family’s name well.
She an all-star distance runner among the most honored in Class 5A of the Louisiana High SchoolAthletic Association.
Now she’s doing so as Linzie Ledford Hebert, married to Edward Jones of Ruston sales representative and triathlon veteran Jeremy Hebert.
Linzie, whose college resume was compiled at Northwestern State University, will compete for the fourth time in the annual USAT national triathlon championships.
