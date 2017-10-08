› Home ›
Tech softball to hold tryouts
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 08/10/2017 - 11:07am
Louisiana Tech softball will hold walk-on tryouts at 3 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Lady Techster Softball Complex.
Interested parties must be enrolled as a full-time student at Louisiana Tech and can pick up tryout packets from associate head coach Emerald Doria in the softball office located in room 108 of the Thomas Assembly Center.
Individuals should bring a copy of their health insurance card when picking up or dropping off the packets. All paperwork in the packets must be filled out and returned to softball by Sept. 5 (a copy of a recent physical must be included).
