GSU’s Kincade named to watch list
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 08/09/2017 - 11:23am
Leader Sports Service
CHARLESTON, S.C. —People all across the country are keeping an eye out for Grambling State senior quarterback DeVante Kincade.
On Tuesday, the College Football Performance Awards announced its 2017 preseason watch list for the CFPA FCS National Performer of the Year Trophy.
Kincade was one of 42 other returning performers from the Football Championship Subdivision on the list.
The goal of the College Football Performance Awards is to provide the most scientifically rigorous conferments in college football.
