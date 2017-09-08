  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

GSU’s Kincade named to watch list

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 08/09/2017 - 11:23am
in
Leader Sports Service
103016 GSU Kincade C.jpg
Leader file photo - Grambling State quarterback DeVante Kincade completed 219-of-342 passes for 2,999 yards with 31 touchdowns with only four interceptions last year.

CHARLESTON, S.C. —People all across the country are keeping an eye out for Grambling State senior quarterback DeVante Kincade.

On Tuesday, the College Football Performance Awards announced its 2017 preseason watch list for the CFPA FCS National Performer of the Year Trophy.

Kincade was one of 42 other returning performers from the Football Championship Subdivision on the list.

The goal of the College Football Performance Awards is to provide the most scientifically rigorous conferments in college football.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share