  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Bulldogs work out in the rain

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 08/09/2017 - 11:11am
in
Leader Sports Service
080617 Tech JMar 2 C.jpg
Leader photo by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT - Louisiana Tech quarterback J’Mar Smith (8) and the Bulldogs worked out in sunny weather on Saturday, but Tuesday’s practice was a soggy one.

Mother Nature gave Louisiana Tech head coach Skip Holtz exactly what he wanted on Tuesday morning.

It was a double dose of positive as overcast, dreary, raining conditions greeted the Bulldogs at Joe Aillet Stadium for a two-hour workout. With the rain came cooler temperatures and an opportunity for Holtz and Co. to get some much needed snaps in wet conditions
.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share