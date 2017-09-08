› Home ›
Bulldogs work out in the rain
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 08/09/2017 - 11:11am
in
Leader Sports Service
Mother Nature gave Louisiana Tech head coach Skip Holtz exactly what he wanted on Tuesday morning.
It was a double dose of positive as overcast, dreary, raining conditions greeted the Bulldogs at Joe Aillet Stadium for a two-hour workout. With the rain came cooler temperatures and an opportunity for Holtz and Co. to get some much needed snaps in wet conditions
.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos