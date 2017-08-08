› Home ›
Back to college ranks for Brantley
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 08/08/2017 - 11:24am
Former GSU DB, coach heading to McMurray U.
T. Scott Boatright
Former Grambling State standout defensive back and assistant coach Johnathan Brantley is returning to the college ranks.
Brantley was on his way to Abilene, Texas, this morning to take over as running backs for NCAA Div. III McMurray University.
It’s a sudden move for Brantley, who spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach at Bastrop High School.
