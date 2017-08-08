› Home ›
Tech’s Kgoale honored by C-USA
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 08/08/2017 - 11:21am
Senior league’s top preseason soccer Defender of Year
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech senior defender Nomvula Kgoale was one of 11 players selected to the Preseason Women’s Soccer All-Conference USA Team as well as being chosen as the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year in a vote by the league head coaches.
Kgoale made an immediate impact last season for the Lady Techsters after transferring from Tyler Junior College, earning second team All-Conference and second team NSCAA All-Central Region honors while helping the team post a 14-6-1 overall record (second most wins in program history).
