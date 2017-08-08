› Home ›
Allen named to Pan-Am team
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 08/08/2017 - 11:18am
in
O.K. Davis
John Allen’s outstanding career as a javelin thrower just won’t end.
The former all-Conference performer for the Bulldogs has been name to the 2017 United States Track and Field Association (USTFA) Team Masters’ squad that will compete in the North and Central America and Caribbean Games. Those games will be held in Toronto. He will throw on Sunday.
“I am very proud to have been invited to be member of Team USATF Masters and looking forward to the competition in Canada,” Allen said.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos