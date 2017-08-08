› Home ›
Dixie “O” Zone team falls at World Series
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 08/08/2017 - 11:16am
in
The state champion Ruston Dixie “O” Zone 12-u baseball team found the going to be tough as they represented Louisiana in the “O” Zone World Series in Oxford, Alabama. The team lost both games it played in the tourney, falling 2-0 to Virginia in the opener and 8-3 to Florida in an elimination game.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos