Dixie “O” Zone team falls at World Series

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 08/08/2017 - 11:16am
080817 Dixie O Zone 12-u C.jpg
Submitted photo

The state champion Ruston Dixie “O” Zone 12-u baseball team found the going to be tough as they represented Louisiana in the “O” Zone World Series in Oxford, Alabama. The team lost both games it played in the tourney, falling 2-0 to Virginia in the opener and 8-3 to Florida in an elimination game.

