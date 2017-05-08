  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tech’s Holtz pleased with first week

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 08/05/2017 - 9:56pm
Bulldogs to take today off before returning to field on Monday
T. Scott Boatright
Leader photo by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT - Louisiana Tech quarterback J’Mar Smith, right, prepares to hand off to running back Boston Scott during Saturday morning’s practice session.

Louisiana Tech’s football team didn’t waste time in taking advantage of the start of fall camp practices, kicking things off with its opening workout at 12:01 Monday morning.

The Bulldogs took advantage of surprisingly mild temperatures the rest of the week with morning practices, finally putting on full pads Friday morning.

They were back at it Saturday morning at the Tech practice field.

