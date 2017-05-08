› Home ›
Tech’s Holtz pleased with first week
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 08/05/2017 - 9:56pm
in
Bulldogs to take today off before returning to field on Monday
T. Scott Boatright
Louisiana Tech’s football team didn’t waste time in taking advantage of the start of fall camp practices, kicking things off with its opening workout at 12:01 Monday morning.
The Bulldogs took advantage of surprisingly mild temperatures the rest of the week with morning practices, finally putting on full pads Friday morning.
They were back at it Saturday morning at the Tech practice field.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos