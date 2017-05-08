› Home ›
Local duo take softball titles
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 08/05/2017 - 8:28pm
in
A pair of local girls won Fastpast America Softball Association World Series championships last weekend in Branson, Missouri. Top Left Photo: MariBeth Parette, and her Louisiana Thunder 06 team won the 10-u World Series title while Sarah Adams, top right and her Louisiana Thunder 04 team took the 12-u title. Bottom picture is the Louisiana Thunder 04 12-u team.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos