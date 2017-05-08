› Home ›
Bearcats season tickets now on sale
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 08/05/2017 - 8:16pm
Leader Sports Service
Ruston High School football season tickets are currently on sale through Aug. 21.
The cost of a packet of tickets is $45 per packet. The can be purchased the Ruston High School office between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays to reclaim your season tickets or purchase new ones. The season ticket package includes the Jamboree at The Bayou Jamb against Ouachita High School and five home games.
For more information call Virginia Rainwater at 255-0807.
2017 RHS Football Home Game Schedule
Aug. 26 - BAYOU JAMB at ULM - 5 p.m.
Sept. 15 - Airline - 7 p.m.
