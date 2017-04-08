  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
RHS players hit city streets

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 08/04/2017 - 11:16am
Leader photo by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT

Ruston High School football players like John Micah Christian, left, and Evan Bernard (59) were out in the streets this morning selling Bearcat Cards as a fundraising effort for the team. The cards, which cost $20 each, offer numerous discounts from area businesses and restaurants throughout the school year. The cards can also be purchased from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. weekdays at the RHS main office. Season ticket packets are also on sale at the RHS office. They cost $45 for five games, including the Bayou Jamb at the University of Louisiana-Monroe, and will be on sale through Aug. 21.

