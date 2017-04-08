› Home ›
RHS players hit city streets
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 08/04/2017 - 11:16am
in
Ruston High School football players like John Micah Christian, left, and Evan Bernard (59) were out in the streets this morning selling Bearcat Cards as a fundraising effort for the team. The cards, which cost $20 each, offer numerous discounts from area businesses and restaurants throughout the school year. The cards can also be purchased from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. weekdays at the RHS main office. Season ticket packets are also on sale at the RHS office. They cost $45 for five games, including the Bayou Jamb at the University of Louisiana-Monroe, and will be on sale through Aug. 21.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos