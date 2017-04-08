› Home ›
Stadium named for Benson
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 08/04/2017 - 11:13am
Pro Hall of Fame facility named for Saints’ owner
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Tom Benson now has a stadium named after him, with a statute to go with it.
The first major step in a nearly $800 million project at the Pro Football Hall of Fame has been the renovation of an aging high school stadium located next to the hall itself. The New Orleans Saints owner donated $10 million to the renovation.
On Thursday, a 9-foot statue of Benson was unveiled at the 23,000-seat stadium that Hall of Fame President David Baker called “the finest small venue stadium in the world.”
