› Home ›
GSU’s Kincade on STATS watch list
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 08/03/2017 - 11:17am
in
Senior quarterback a FCS Walter Payton Award candidate
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING Many talented players adorn the preseason watch list for the 2017 STATS Football Championship Subdivision.
(FCS) Walter Payton Award, announced on Wednesday, including Grambling State University redshirt senior DeVante Kincade.
The quarterback is coming off a season where he was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s Preseason Offensive Player of the Year after completing 219-of-342 passes for 2,999 yards with 31 touchdowns with only four interceptions.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos