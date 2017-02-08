› Home ›
Tech’s Kgoale trains at South African camp
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 08/02/2017 - 11:27am
in
Leader Sports Service
With the first fall practice for the Louisiana Tech women’s soccer team set to get underway in a week at the Lady Techster Soccer Complex, defender Nomvula Kgoale was recently able to get her training started earlier.
The native of Polokwane, South Africa, was invited to participate with the South African Senior Women’s National Team (its nickname us Banyana Banyana) training camp that was held in Johannesburg from July 23-28.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos