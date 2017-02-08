› Home ›
Former Bulldogs head coach Bicknell hired by Ole Miss
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 08/02/2017 - 11:25am
OXFORD, Miss. — Head coach Matt Luke made his first hire since taking the reins of the Ole Miss Football program, naming Jack Bicknell Jr. offensive line coach last week.
Bicknell comes to Oxford with 31 years of coaching experience, including 24 years in college and most recently seven seasons in the National Football League.
