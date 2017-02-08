  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
LSU honors former Bearcat Moore

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 08/02/2017 - 11:23am
Senior fullback to wear second No. 18 jersey for Tigers this season
Leader Sports Service
Photo courtesy LSU Athletics Creative Services - Ruston High School product John David Moore, left, will join Christian LaCouture in wearing LSU’s coveted No. 18 football jersey this season.

BATON ROUGE — LSU will have two No. 18s in 2017 as senior J.D. Moore was presented with the jersey at a team meeting on Sunday night.

Moorem a Ruston High School product, will join defensive end Christian LaCouture as the two No. 18s for the Tigers this year. LaCouture was presented with his No. 18 jersey during the spring.

“This team has a number of guys who would be a perfect fit to wear No. 18 for the Tigers and I am very proud that both Christian and J.D. will get a chance to do that,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. “The leadership they have shown makes them both a great choice.”

