  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

McCown signs with Cowboys

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 08/01/2017 - 1:30pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
080117 McCown Cowboys C.jpg
Photos courtesy DallasCowboys.com - Luke McCown, left, has completed 1,063 of 1,175 pro pass attempts (59.9 percent) for 12,666 yards and 87 touchdowns with 62 interceptions.

OXNARD, Calif. — Former Louisiana Tech standout Luke McCown said last month during a visit to Ruston that he hoped to get one final chance to join a Super Bowl team contender before hanging up his cleats.

After 13 seasons playing for five different NFL, the 36-year-old McCown is getting that chance after signing with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys signed McCown to replace fellow veteran Zac Dysert, who herniated a disc in his back on Thursday.

McCown, a native of Jacksonville, Texas, admitted he had hoped the Cowboys would be one of those contenders who might give him a shot.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share