McCown signs with Cowboys

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 08/01/2017 - 1:30pm
T. Scott Boatright
OXNARD, Calif. — Former Louisiana Tech standout Luke McCown said last month during a visit to Ruston that he hoped to get one final chance to join a Super Bowl team contender before hanging up his cleats.
After 13 seasons playing for five different NFL, the 36-year-old McCown is getting that chance after signing with the Dallas Cowboys.
The Cowboys signed McCown to replace fellow veteran Zac Dysert, who herniated a disc in his back on Thursday.
McCown, a native of Jacksonville, Texas, admitted he had hoped the Cowboys would be one of those contenders who might give him a shot.
