Davis still in dream-like state over press box honor as Tech great
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 07/31/2017 - 11:12am
O.K. Davis
And so, the Mystery of the Great Photo Heist has been solved.
I was about to channel a reincarnation of Sherlock Holmes to seek out the culprits in this caper.
Turns out they were a Tim Rattay-to-Troy Edwards touchdown pass away.
Earlier this year -— gosh, was it as far back as February? —- Louisiana Tech University athletic media representatives Malcolm Butler and Teddy Allen wanted me to loan them several personally autographed photos off of our Wall of Fame in the Jack Lambert Suite at Princeton Place for use in an upcoming feature story in an alumni magazine.
Fine.
