Tech’s Holtz set to kick off camp
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 07/29/2017 - 9:43pm
in
Bulldogs to begin practices with ‘Midnight Madness’ event
T. Scott Boatright
Louisiana Tech players report to fall training camp today, but before that happened the Bulldog coaching staff blitzed Railroad Park Saturday evening to get things started.
Head coach Skip Holtz said the team has been building toward today for the last eight months.
“We went through spring practice,” Holtz said. “The players have been here all summer working with Kurt Hester, our strength coach. We report to camp (today). Everyone talks about not being able to wait for the season to start. For this football team, the season started last January in putting the players together for 2017.
