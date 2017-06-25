› Home ›
Plenty of perks as a sportswriter for 50-plus years
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 07/29/2017 - 9:40pm
in
O.K. Davis
Anyone who knows me knows I love lists.
Lists of any kind.
Long lists, short lists.
I am not picky about the subjects, which is evident in my Monday “Buddy’s Blog.”
There, I include both a Top 5 list for Sports and Non-Sports.
Today, I’ve compiled a list that reveals my Top 5 reasons I like being in this profession and for so long.
1: I cherish the friendships, both who are in the media business and those athletes who I’ve chronicled in their careers.
