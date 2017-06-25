  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Plenty of perks as a sportswriter for 50-plus years

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 07/29/2017 - 9:40pm
in
O.K. Davis
Davis, Buddy 2015.jpg

Anyone who knows me knows I love lists.

Lists of any kind.

Long lists, short lists.

I am not picky about the subjects, which is evident in my Monday “Buddy’s Blog.”

There, I include both a Top 5 list for Sports and Non-Sports.

Today, I’ve compiled a list that reveals my Top 5 reasons I like being in this profession and for so long.

1: I cherish the friendships, both who are in the media business and those athletes who I’ve chronicled in their careers.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share