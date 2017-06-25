  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Incoming Tech bowlers impress at tournament

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 07/29/2017 - 7:31pm
in
Leader Sports Service
073017 Tech Ashley and Channel C.jpg
Incoming Louisiana Tech bowlers Kaitlyn Eder, left, and Ashley Channel pose in front of the Lady of the Mist in the Tech Quad.

Incoming freshman bowlers, Ashley Channel and Kaitlyn Eder competed at the Junior Gold Championships in Cleveland last week.

Out of 840 competitors in the U20 division, Eder finished in 17th place, posting an average of 198.23 pins, while Channel recorded an average of 188.96, good for 58th place.

“Watching these girls compete in this highly competitive tournament was something special,” said Tech head coach Matt Nantais. “Their performance at this event reinforces the fact that the future is bright for our program. I am looking forward to this upcoming season.”

