Bearcats season tickets to go on sale
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 07/29/2017 - 7:28pm
Leader Sports Service
Ruston High School football season tickets will go on sale Tuesday through Aug. 21.
The cost of a packet of tickets is $45 per packet. The can be purchased the Ruston High School office between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays to reclaim your season tickets or purchase new ones. The season ticket package includes the Jamboree at The Bayou Jamb against Ouachita High School and five home games.
For more information call Virginia Rainwater at 255-0807.
2017 RHS Football Home Game Schedule
Aug. 26 Bayou JAMBOREE @ ULM 5 p.m.
Sept. 15 Airline 7 p.m.
