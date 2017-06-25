  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Strange looking fish found in area

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 07/29/2017 - 7:24pm
Glynn Harris
A rare golden garfish was captured and photographed by retired fisheries biologist Mike Wood on Cheniere Lake recently.

There is a food item I absolutely love and the highlighted item is abundant around these parts, especially this time of year.

I love fried fish, freshly caught slathered in yellow mustard, dusted with Louisiana Crispy Fish Fry coating and dropped into a gurgling pot of hot peanut oil. I’ll take a plate of these crispy tasty morsels any day over steak from the grill.

A favorite fish that features a delicate flavor and ultra-white flesh is crappie. These are absolutely hard to beat, and it doesn’t matter if it’s a white crappie, black crappie ... or Magnolia crappie.

