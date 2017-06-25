› Home ›
Former Tech RB Kenneth Dixon to miss Ravens’ season
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 07/28/2017 - 11:35am
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Training camp ha just started, and the Baltimore Ravens already have a lengthy injury list.
Running back Kenneth Dixon will miss the season because of a torn meniscus in his left knee, coach John Harbaugh announced Wednesday.
The injury occurred while Dixon was working out with strength and conditioning coaches at Louisiana Tech, where he played for four years.
As a rookie last season, Dixon ran for 382 yards, caught 30 passes for 162 yards and scored three touchdowns.
