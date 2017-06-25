› Home ›
Ellis Baseball Clinic set for Saturday
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 07/28/2017 - 11:33am
in
The eighth annual Wilbert Ellis Baseball Clinic will be held Saturday at Fraser Field in Ruston. The free clinic for youth ages 4-16 will hold registration at Fraser Field from 8-9 a.m. Saturday before the camp itself begins at 9 a.m. and ends with a noon lunch. Participants will receive a camp T-shirt along with an NCAA water bowl as well as instruction on the game of baseball as well as learning about life skills and sportsmanship.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos