› Home ›
Bulldogs to blitz Railroad Park
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 07/28/2017 - 11:32am
in
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech fans will have an opportunity to talk Bulldog football and everything else Louisiana Tech related during the Ruston version of Bulldog Blitz from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Railroad Park.
The Bulldog Blitz is an annual summer tour of Tech administrators and coaches to different markets across the region sponsored by the Louisiana Tech Athletic Club and the Louisiana Tech Alumni Association.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos