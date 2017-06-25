  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Bulldogs to blitz Railroad Park

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 07/28/2017 - 11:32am
in
Leader Sports Service

Louisiana Tech fans will have an opportunity to talk Bulldog football and everything else Louisiana Tech related during the Ruston version of Bulldog Blitz from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Railroad Park.

The Bulldog Blitz is an annual summer tour of Tech administrators and coaches to different markets across the region sponsored by the Louisiana Tech Athletic Club and the Louisiana Tech Alumni Association.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share