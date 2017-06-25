› Home ›
GSU work set to be complete by Aug. 25
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 07/28/2017 - 11:31am
in
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING — Hellas Construction, the company charged with installing the new turf at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium, has made significant progress on installing the new, state-of-the-art field.
Despite continuous weather delays, the Hellas crews have made great strides to reach the anticipated completion date of Aug. 25.
So far, the old field has been excavated, a new retaining wall has been installed and a new drainage system has been put in place. Additionally, the goal posts have been put in and the Cushdrain Shock Pad has been installed.
