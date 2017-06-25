  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Media tours new suites, press box and other additions to Joe Aillet Stadium

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 07/27/2017 - 11:28am
T. Scott Boatright
Left: A new ticket box office will greet fans at the westside entrance of Joe Aillet Stadium. Right: Tech Associate A.D. for Internal Operations Adam McGuirt, left, and A.D. Tommy McClelland, center, show off one of 14 new suites the facility will have.

As Louisiana Tech looks to claim its first Conference football championship, athletics departments feel they’ve already claimed a title.

Members of the media toured the new Joe Aillet Stadium Press Box facility Wednesday morning, with Tech athletics director Tommy McClelland saying he feels it will be the best in Conference USA.

