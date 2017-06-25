› Home ›
Millsap returning to mile-high roots with Nuggets
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 07/26/2017 - 11:12am
Former Grambling Lab, Louisiana Tech standout spent much of childhood in Denver
DENVER (AP) — Paul Millsap was welcomed back to his old neighborhood with a reception that included a drum line and cheering children.
It was a contrast to how the newest Denver Nuggets player left town years ago as a kid — his mom struggling to make ends meet.
That wasn’t lost on the four-time All-Star forward as he was introduced at a recreation center recently after signing a three-year deal worth $90 million. He spent nearly a dozen years in a suburb of Denver before returning to Louisiana for high school at Grambling Laboratory High School and college at Louisiana Tech.
