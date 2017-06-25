  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Millsap returning to mile-high roots with Nuggets

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 07/26/2017 - 11:12am
in
Former Grambling Lab, Louisiana Tech standout spent much of childhood in Denver
041715 Paul Millsap C.jpg
Leader file photo - Four-time NBA All-Star Paul Millsap spent his first seven professional seasons with the Utah Jazz, who selected him as the 47th overall pick in the 2006 Draft, before playing for the Atlanta Hawks the past four seasons.

DENVER (AP) — Paul Millsap was welcomed back to his old neighborhood with a reception that included a drum line and cheering children.

It was a contrast to how the newest Denver Nuggets player left town years ago as a kid — his mom struggling to make ends meet.

That wasn’t lost on the four-time All-Star forward as he was introduced at a recreation center recently after signing a three-year deal worth $90 million. He spent nearly a dozen years in a suburb of Denver before returning to Louisiana for high school at Grambling Laboratory High School and college at Louisiana Tech.

