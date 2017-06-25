› Home ›
Former Lady Techster joins soccer staff
Charity Simmons played in 73 games for Tech from 2013-16
Leader Sports Service
After spending the last four years as a player on the back line for Louisiana Tech, Charity Simmons will now be on the sideline as an assistant coach.
Women’s soccer head coach Kevin Sherry made the announcement that Simmons will join Sherry and Kiva Gresham while Josh Wagenaar will remain on staff as a volunteer assistant.
