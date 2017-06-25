  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tech bowling signee named All-American

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 07/25/2017 - 10:53am
Leader Sports Service

The accolades continue to roll in for Louisiana Tech bowling team signee Ashley Channell, who was named one of five female Dexter High School All-Americans.

Channell, who finished in fifth place at the United States High School Championships, had the highest average in the state of Tennessee at 220.5 and led her school to a fourth consecutive state championship.

