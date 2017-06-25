› Home ›
Ruston native joins Southland staff
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 07/25/2017 - 10:51am
Samuel named assistant commissioner of compliance services
Leader Sports Service
FRISCO, Texas — The Southland Conference has announced veteran athletic administrator Thomas Samuel as its assistant commissioner of compliance services.
Thomas, originally from Ruston, will coordinate the conference’s compliance program, including interpreting NCAA legislation for the league’s 13 member institutions and working as a liaison with the NCAA Membership Services staff.
“We’re very pleased to have Thomas join the Southland office team, and look forward to his contributions to the league membership,” Burnett said.
