  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

RPAR fall sports registration underway

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 07/25/2017 - 10:49am
in
072517 RPAR youth football C.jpg
Courtesy photo

Fall registration for Ruston Parks and Recreation Department programs has stasrted. Youth programs include tackle and flag football, soccer (under 4, under 5, under 6, under 8 and under 10) and the annual Punt, Pass & Kick Competition. Adult programs incldue softball and men’s 7-on-7 flag football. Register online at www.ruston.org/registration for both soccer and flag football. Because a birth certificate and height and weight measurements are required for tackle football, applicants for that program must register at the RPAR office on James Street.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share