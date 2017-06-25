› Home ›
RPAR fall sports registration underway
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 07/25/2017 - 10:49am
Fall registration for Ruston Parks and Recreation Department programs has stasrted. Youth programs include tackle and flag football, soccer (under 4, under 5, under 6, under 8 and under 10) and the annual Punt, Pass & Kick Competition. Adult programs incldue softball and men’s 7-on-7 flag football. Register online at www.ruston.org/registration for both soccer and flag football. Because a birth certificate and height and weight measurements are required for tackle football, applicants for that program must register at the RPAR office on James Street.
