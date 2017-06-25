› Home ›
LTAC sets fundraising record
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 07/25/2017 - 10:48am
in
Leader Sports Service
The Louisiana Tech Athletic Club finished the 2016-17 fiscal year with a record amount in dollars raised, surpassing $1.5 million for the first time ever.
This is a nearly 20 percent increase from the previous fiscal year and a 50 percent increase over the past four years. The final tally of $1,511,410 represents the outstanding support from Louisiana Tech alumni and friends.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos