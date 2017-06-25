Is counseling needed for O.K.’s eBay obsession? as Tech great

› Home ›
I thought I had whipped my obsession with eBay.
’Fraid not.
Now it’s sports bobbleheads and autographed baseball cards, two areas of my memorabilia collection that had been lacking prior to my love affair with eBay.
No surprise: it was a Mickey Mantle giveaway at Yankee Stadium last summer that kick started my liking of the “bobbies.”
The same item given to fans could be purchased on the online shopping company app.
Next thing I knew, I had “The Mick” arriving in the mail, all packaged with the preciseness of an astute Brink’s bank heister.
