Tech tabs Perry to lead golf team

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 07/22/2017 - 11:12pm
Former Troy State coach successful at reaching NCAA Regionals
Leader Sports Service
Photo courtesy Troy State Athletics Matt Terry led the Troy State men’s golf team to the NCAA Regionals in 2015, 2016 and 2017 while the Troy women advanced to the NCAA Regionals in three of the last four years (2014, 2015 and 2017) under his coaching guidance.

Matt Terry has spent the last 15 years building highly successful men’s and women’s golf programs at Troy University after guiding Shelton State Community College to a national title in 2002.

On Saturday morning, Louisiana Tech Athletics Director Tommy McClelland announced that Terry has accepted the head men’s golf coach opening with the Bulldogs.

