Tech tabs Perry to lead golf team
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 07/22/2017 - 11:12pm
in
Former Troy State coach successful at reaching NCAA Regionals
Leader Sports Service
Matt Terry has spent the last 15 years building highly successful men’s and women’s golf programs at Troy University after guiding Shelton State Community College to a national title in 2002.
On Saturday morning, Louisiana Tech Athletics Director Tommy McClelland announced that Terry has accepted the head men’s golf coach opening with the Bulldogs.
