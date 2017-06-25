  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Ellis Baseball Clinic set for Saturday

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 07/22/2017 - 11:07pm
Leader file photo

The eighth annual Wilbert Ellis Baseball Clinic will be held Saturday at Fraser Field in Ruston. The free clinic for youth ages 4-16 will hold registration at Fraser Field from 8-9 a.m. Saturday before the camp itself begins at 9 a.m. and ends with a noon lunch. Participants will receive a camp T-shirt along with an NCAA water bowl as well as instruction on the game of baseball as well as learning about life skills and sportsmanship.

