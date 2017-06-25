› Home ›
Bearcat football camp set next week
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 07/22/2017 - 11:04pm
in
Leader Sports Service
The Ruston Bearcat Football Camp for incoming kindergarten through ninth-graders will be held from 9 a.m. – noon Tuesday — Thursday on James Field at L.J. “Hoss” Garrett Stadium.
Cost of the camp will be $50 and will be due at registration, which will set for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at James Field.
Campers are asked to wear shorts and a T-shirt and to bring cleats. Campers will receive a camp T-shirt and lunch daily.
For more information call Jerrod Baugh at 903-918-2359.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos