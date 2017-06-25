› Home ›
All-La. College Track and Field teams announced
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 07/22/2017 - 11:01pm
in
T. Scott Boatrght
BATON ROUGE — Athletes for both Louisiana Tech and Grambling State universities are represented on the best performances list for state colleges this past season.
But it’s two track coaches who had success on a national level that were named the top in the state in the voting for the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s college level track and field squads.
