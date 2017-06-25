  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

All-La. College Track and Field teams announced

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 07/22/2017 - 11:01pm
in
T. Scott Boatrght
track.jpg
Leader file photos Louisiana Tech’s Chloe Lautric (above) turned in the state’s second-best women’s high jump with a mark of 5-feet, 8.75-inches at the 2017 Conference USA Championships. Tech’s Patrick Jordan (below) turned in the second-best men’s college decathalon performance for 2017 with 6,588 points at the C-USA Championships.

BATON ROUGE — Athletes for both Louisiana Tech and Grambling State universities are represented on the best performances list for state colleges this past season.

But it’s two track coaches who had success on a national level that were named the top in the state in the voting for the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s college level track and field squads.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share