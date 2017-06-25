› Home ›
Dixie Regional Tourneys to begin
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 07/21/2017 - 11:47am
Ruston and Jonesboro will be filled with young baseball players this weekend as Dixie Youth Baseball Regional Tournaments are played today through Monday. Ruston will play host to the 6-and-under Regional while the 9-and-under and 11-and-under Regionals will be played in Jonesboro. All the teams playing in the regionals were introduced Thursday evening during opening ceremonies at Railroad Park. Pictured left is the Ruston 9-and-under team while pictured right is the Ruston 11-and under team.
