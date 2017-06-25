  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Dixie Regional Tourneys to begin

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 07/21/2017 - 11:47am
in
RHS.jpg
Leader photos by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT

Ruston and Jonesboro will be filled with young baseball players this weekend as Dixie Youth Baseball Regional Tournaments are played today through Monday. Ruston will play host to the 6-and-under Regional while the 9-and-under and 11-and-under Regionals will be played in Jonesboro. All the teams playing in the regionals were introduced Thursday evening during opening ceremonies at Railroad Park. Pictured left is the Ruston 9-and-under team while pictured right is the Ruston 11-and under team.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share