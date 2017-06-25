› Home ›
Diamond ’Dogs add pitching coach
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 07/21/2017 - 11:45am
in
Cory Barton joins Tech staff following move from McNeese Statel
Leader Sports Service
On Thursday morning, Louisiana Tech head baseball coach Lane Burroughs announced that Cory Barton will join the baseball staff for the 2018 campaign.
Barton will serve as the pitching coach for the Bulldogs after guiding the McNeese baseball program to one of the best seasons in its history.
