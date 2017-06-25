  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Diamond ’Dogs add pitching coach

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 07/21/2017 - 11:45am
in
Cory Barton joins Tech staff following move from McNeese Statel
Leader Sports Service
072117 Tech Barton.jpg

On Thursday morning, Louisiana Tech head baseball coach Lane Burroughs announced that Cory Barton will join the baseball staff for the 2018 campaign.

Barton will serve as the pitching coach for the Bulldogs after guiding the McNeese baseball program to one of the best seasons in its history.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share