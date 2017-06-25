› Home ›
‘Double vision’ for Tech’s Ferguson
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 07/20/2017 - 11:03am
DE named to Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Bednarik Award Watch Lists
T. Scott Boatright
Not only has Louisiana Tech defensive end Jaylon Ferguson been named a preseason All-Conference USA selection — he’s also garnering notice on a pair of national watch lists.
The redshirt junior has been named to the 2017 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List as announced Thursday morning by the Football Writers Association of America and the 2017 Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List, which is presented by the Maxwell Football Club to the College Defensive Player of the Year.
The Nagurski Trophy watch list includes 30 defensive backs, 29 linebackers, 25 defensive ends and 19 defensive tackles.
