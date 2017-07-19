› Home ›
Bulldogs picked to be best of C-USA West
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 07/19/2017 - 11:21am
Preseason poll tabs Western Kentucky top in East Division
T. Scott Boatright
Last year they split a pair of games that saw the two teams score a combined 209 points.
This season, Louisiana Tech and Western Kentucky are predicted to return to the Conference USA Championship Game for a second consecutive year in a preseason vote conducted by a panel of media members that cover C-USA schools.
The league’s media members selected both Louisiana Tech and WKU to repeat as division champions after the two teams faced off in a record-breaking C-USA Championship Game last December in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
