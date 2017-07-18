› Home ›
Trio of coaches joining Diamond ’Dogs staff
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 07/18/2017 - 10:59am
in
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech head baseball coach Lane Burroughs has announced that Austin Knight, Jonathan Washam and Marshall Boggs will be joining the Bulldog Baseball staff for the 2018 season.
Knight will come to Ruston as the volunteer assistant coach, replacing Travis Creel who was promoted to the Bulldog hitting coach and recruiting coordinator last week.
