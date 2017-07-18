  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tech duo voted preseason All-CUSA

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 07/18/2017 - 10:58am
DE Ferguson, OL Dugas both representing Bulldogs on squad
Leader Sports Service
Photos courtesy LA Tech Athletics Communications - Pictured left: Louisiana Tech defensive end Jaylon Ferguson (45) has been named to the preseason All-Conference USA football team. Pictured right: Tech offensive lineman O’Shea Dugas (74) joins Ferguson as the two Bulldogs named to the preseason All-CUSA team.

IRVING, Texas — Louisiana Tech had two representatives named to the 2017 Conference USA Football Coaches Preseason Awards as O’Shea Dugas and Jaylon Ferguson both made the list, which is voted on by the league’s head coaches.

Ferguson has already been named to a pair of watch lists this summer with both the Chuck Bednarik Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy committees naming the defensive lineman as one of the nation’s top players to watch heading into the 2017 season.

