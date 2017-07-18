› Home ›
Tech duo voted preseason All-CUSA
DE Ferguson, OL Dugas both representing Bulldogs on squad
Leader Sports Service
IRVING, Texas — Louisiana Tech had two representatives named to the 2017 Conference USA Football Coaches Preseason Awards as O’Shea Dugas and Jaylon Ferguson both made the list, which is voted on by the league’s head coaches.
Ferguson has already been named to a pair of watch lists this summer with both the Chuck Bednarik Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy committees naming the defensive lineman as one of the nation’s top players to watch heading into the 2017 season.
