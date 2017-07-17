› Home ›
C-USA honors Tech soccer’s Sloan
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 07/17/2017 - 10:37am
in
Leader Sports Service
Former Louisiana Tech star Kathryn Sloan was chosen as the recipient of the 2016-17 Conference USA Scholar Athlete Award for women’s soccer, announced by the league office on Friday.
C-USA Faculty Athletics Representatives selected the Scholar Athlete of the Year awards, which are presented to the top student-athletes in each conference-sponsored sport based on academic achievement (GPA), athletic achievement and service.
