C-USA honors Tech soccer’s Sloan

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 07/17/2017 - 10:37am
Leader Sports Service
Leader file photo Louisiana Tech’s Kathryn Sloan (9) has been presented with the 2016-17 Conference USA Scholar Athlete Award for women’s soccer.

Former Louisiana Tech star Kathryn Sloan was chosen as the recipient of the 2016-17 Conference USA Scholar Athlete Award for women’s soccer, announced by the league office on Friday.

C-USA Faculty Athletics Representatives selected the Scholar Athlete of the Year awards, which are presented to the top student-athletes in each conference-sponsored sport based on academic achievement (GPA), athletic achievement and service.

