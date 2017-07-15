› Home ›
Ruston 9-year-old Dixie team takes state
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 07/15/2017 - 9:27pm
The Ruston team captured the 2017 Dixie Youth Baseball 9-year-old state championship on July 10. Standing from left to right are Jody Wood, T.J. Soto, Nick Roach Nolan Parnell, Jackson Burroughs, Macklin Conroy, Kenden Freeman and Tyler Roach. Pictured kneeing down are D’tavion Wright, Talan Billberry, Fisher Cannon, Hunter Soto, Hudson Wood, Jordan Brisco and Peyton Nations. The team will represent Ruston as well as the state of Louisiana in the Regional World Series being held at the Jonesboro Recreation Center starting Friday.
