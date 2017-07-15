  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Ruston Bearcat football camp set

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 07/15/2017 - 9:25pm
in
Leader Sports Service

The Ruston Bearcat Football Camp for incoming kindergarten through ninth-graders will be held from 9 a.m. – noon July 25-27 on James Field at L.J. “Hoss” Garrett Stadium.

Cost of the camp will be $50 and will be due at registration, which will set for 8:30 a.m. July 25 at James Field.

Campers are asked to wear shorts and a T-shirt and to bring cleats. Campers will receive a camp T-shirt and lunch daily.

For more information call Jerrod Baugh at 903-918-2359.

